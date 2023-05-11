 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Black’s animated ode to video games goes hard

Move over, ‘Peaches’

By Petrana Radulovic
Jack Black is a gamer and he wants you to know it. His new music video, performed by his band Tenacious D and animated by YouTuber Chris O’Neill, is all about Black’s gamer credibility.

Now technically, Black spends a lot of the song singing about how he doesn’t play video games anymore. But he makes exception after exception, extolling the brilliance of God of War, Fallout 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2 among others, so it’s really about how much he loves them. Little animated Jack Black and bandmate Kyle Gass take an animated journey through various video game worlds — Mario, Sonic, Minecraft, and more.

Black’s been on a gamer musical roll lately. As Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black performed the infectious “Peaches,” an ode to Princess Peach that we still can’t stop singing. He even released a music video for it, directed by popular rap music video production studio Lyrical Lemonade.

