Disney Plus and Hulu are getting combined into one app (sorta)

Disney’s streaming bundle that includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus has long been one of the best packages in streaming, but now it’s getting a little less cumbersome to use too. On Wednesday, Disney announced that it will soon add certain Hulu programming to Disney Plus, for subscribers that already subscribe to both apps.

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced this new plan during an investor call on Wednesday, the new app will serve customers who already have both Disney Plus and Hulu, and is designed as an extension of the company’s existing bundles, which start at $9.99 a month. The aim with the combination is to eliminate confusion and help users better access the content they pay for across apps, rather than having to go into each one separately.

Despite the ease of use that this might create, both Hulu and Disney Plus will still be available separately as well and users will still be able to log into them individually if they want once the change arrives.

This move comes amid several consolidations happening in the streaming world at the moment. Just last month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that its streaming service Max, the new name for HBO Max, will soon start to incorporate certain Discovery Plus content for subscribers who have both services — though Discovery Plus will still exist as a stand-alone service as well.