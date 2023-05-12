World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch rounds out the Evoker with new Augmentation spec

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight just introduced players to the Zaralek Cavern and Aberrus, the abandoned laboratory of Deathwing. But there’s already more adventures on the horizon, and Blizzard has announced the next patch. Fractures in Time, which is the title for patch 10.1.5, includes a third specialization for our new Dracthyr Evoker friends, as well as a megadungeon, more warlocks, and tons of smaller changes.

The Dracthyr Evoker is Dragonflight’s new race/class combination. The Dracthyr are bipedal dragon folk, and they currently specialize in either Preservation to heal their allies or Devastation to destroy their enemies. The third specialization arriving in Fractures in Time is the game’s first “support” specialization: Augmentation. Augmentation Evokers use the powers of the time traveling Bronze Dragonflight to buff their allies.

Speaking of the Bronze Dragonflight, players will face off against their corrupted nemesis again. The Infinite Dragonflight have been playing five-dimensional chess across the timeways, and players often have to jump into dungeons and preserve past timelines to prevent their plans. Dawn of the Infinite is a new eight-boss Mythic-only dungeon that shows several timelines, all of which are at risk of Infinite meddling.

Warlocks are about to become more popular. The fel-wielding caster class will become available to all remaining races (except the Dracthyr), which means we’ll see Night Elf, Draenei, Pandarean, Zandalari, and Tauren warlocks running around. Warlocks are also getting new pet customization options, which allows them to perfect their personal stable of demons.

Fractures in Time also includes balance changes, a dragon whelp daycare, and Time Rift public events. There is currently no release date for this next patch, but players still have plenty to explore in Zaralek Cavern and Aberrus.