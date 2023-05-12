The Sims 4 to get new kits, and voters better pick Goth Fashion

Two new Sims content packs are on the way — and once again, the choice of just what gets added to The Sims 4 is in the hands of players. One of the kits will be a fashion-based pack, introducing new clothing items, while the other will add new build and buy mode features.

The fashion kit contenders are: Rainbow Core Style, which involves playful, youthful, and colorful clothing, and Goth Fashion, which is all about dark, dramatic, and edgy styles. (Not to sway anyone, but I’m voting Goth Fashion, because my Sim family is full of dramatic vampires who really commit to their aesthetics).

The build mode kit options also represent a fun dichotomy: Medieval Castle, which is — as one would expect — all about the past, and High Tech Futurism, which is gonna be sleek and glowing and almost alien-like. (I have no preference for this one; vote with your heart.)

Kits usually introduce a handful of different items and are the smallest of the Sims DLC options. Expansion Packs, like City Living or Get Famous, bring big new features to the game, while Game Packs usually enhance existing features. Stuff Packs introduce... well, stuff, but more stuff than a tiny kit. As such, kits are also the cheapest of the Sims 4 DLC options, typically going for $4.99.

EA regularly invites fans to vote on upcoming packs for The Sims, such as choosing a particular aesthetic for the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack or the exact sort of content coming to different kits and packs. The voting link will be open till May 21 at 7:00 pm PST.