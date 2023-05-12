Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom speedrunner already beat the game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launched on May 12 at 12:00 a.m. EDT. Roughly two hours later, some dude, working in a real hurry, beat the thing.

Yep, speedrunners were already crouched at the starting line when the Breath of the Wild sequel launched, and bang, YouTuber gymnast86 beat it first, snipping the finish line tape in 1:34:33 for the first, unofficial Any% record on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s unofficial because Speedrun.com, the authority Polygon recognizes for world records of this sort, isn’t accepting entries for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom until May 26. There are seven Legend of Zelda games on the schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which kicks off May 28. Tears of the Kingdom is not among them, however.

It goes without saying that the video below is one gigantic spoiler alert. So if you’re goofing off at work reading this and picking up the controller tonight, you might want to avert your gaze.

Speedrunning is a peculiar art, one that doesn’t suit everyone’s taste. Me, I prefer to savor the open-world exploration and opportunities that an epic adventure like Tears of the Kingdom provides. You may feel differently.

Either way, know that not even two hours after the game launched, someone has already wiped the floor with Demon King Ganondorf, so unless you plan to do it faster, you are free to take your time.