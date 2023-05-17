Sky: Children of the Light is coming to PC later this year

Thatgamecompany, the Santa Monica-based developer behind the critically acclaimed 2012 adventure game Journey, revealed on Monday that its open world social adventure game Sky: Children of the Light will be released on Windows PC later this year. The announcement coincides with the 17th anniversary of the studio’s founding.

Initially released on iOS and subsequently made playable on Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, the 2019 free-to-play game allows players to interact and cooperate with one another as they traverse a vast open-world consisting of seven unique realms, each with a variety of areas to navigate, puzzles to explore, and items to collect and interact with such as emotes, musical instruments, and more.

To put it bluntly, the game plays a lot like a spiritual successor to Journey, albeit with a stronger emphasis on cooperative play. “I’m trying to make something like a Pixar movie,” Developer Jenova Chen told Polygon EIC Chris Plante back in 2019. “Something for the family to play together. Mobile phones have two billion players, but there are only 200 million consoles. That means 9 in 10 people haven’t used a console.”

The Windows PC release of Sky: Children of the Light follows several of the studio’s past games that have made the leap to PC since 2019, including 2009’s Flower and 2012’s Journey. No release date has been confirmed at this time, though the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.