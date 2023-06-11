Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 gets release window at Xbox Showcase

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 finally has a release window. The Norse-inspired action game is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC in 2024, Microsoft announced during Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Developer Ninja Theory technically first announced Hellblade 2 in 2019, at that year’s Game Awards, but didn’t show footage of the game until two years later, during the 2021 Game Awards. A brief clip demonstrated roughly six minutes of gameplay footage, sparkling with the level of visual fidelity that makes you go, “OK, yeah, I see why that’s not on Xbox One.” (Hellblade 2 is current-gen only.)

Today’s footage featured a similarly striking clip, showing titular protagonist Senua wandering in a cave, communicating with seemingly ethereal beings. As with the previous game, it’s not immediately clear what’s “real” and what’s not.

Though the 2017 original was widely praised for its narrative — and for its portrayal of psychosis — Ninja Theory hasn’t revealed much about the plot for Hellblade 2. It’s still set around the turn of the 9th century. It still draws heavily on Norse mythology. You still play as Senua. That’s... pretty much it.

Hellblade 2 will launch day one on Game Pass, at a time when Microsoft’s games-on-demand service sorely needs a hit. So far this year, Game Pass has seen few tentpoles (nothing to match the likes of Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, for instance). And the most notable new game (that’d be Redfall) was basically the textbook definition of a flop.

Microsoft did not announce a specific date for Hellblade 2 beyond a broad “2024.”