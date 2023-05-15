David Tennant, Catherine Tate reunite in new Doctor Who special trailer

In case you missed it — David Tennant is returning to the role of the Doctor, but not as the 10th Doctor, as the new 14th Doctor, for three specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor. This is also in celebration of the show’s 60th anniversary. Former showrunner Russell T Davies will also come back for a new era, kicking off with these three specials.

And this throwback to the RTD era can’t be complete without everyone’s favorite chatty temp from Chiswick, Donna Noble! Catherine Tate also returns to reunite with David Tennant, though we’ll have to wait and see just how this happens, considering what we last saw of Donna.

The new trailer for the upcoming three specials doesn’t reveal much in the way of big plot info, but it sprinkles in a million more questions: does Donna regain her memories? Why did the Doctor regenerate into an old form? What are those creepy puppets? The three specials are titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle.”

The three specials will kick off in November 2023, airing on BBC in the UK and on Disney Plus elsewhere.