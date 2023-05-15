 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elden Ring won a Nebula Award, the third for George R.R. Martin

Elden Ring’s expansion is also still on the way

An armored warrior stands against a sunset in Elden Ring Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring just keeps winning awards. More than a year after the game was released, it has picked up the 2023 Nebula Award for best writing in a video game. The award comes on the heels of news that the game also sold more than 20 million copies in its first year, which is a tremendously impressive number and makes it the biggest game ever for developer FromSoftware.

Elden Ring’s Nebula Award goes to Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, who contributed to the writing of the game and the overall story. This is the first Nebula Award for Miyazaki and FromSoftware, and the third for Martin — though he has 14 nominations between his novels, short stories, and novellas, across his entire career.

The Nebula Awards is a science fiction and fantasy award that is given out every year. The awards are generally focused on literary works, including categories for novels, short stories, novellas, but there is also a category for Dramatic Presentation, which this year went to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Elden Ring was initially released on Feb. 25, 2022, and is set to get a DLC expansion, called Shadow of the Erdtree, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. Meanwhile, FromSoftware’s next official project will be Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which is set for release on Aug. 25.

