Justified returns July 18 but WHAT is going on with Raylan’s hat?

There are two things to remember about Justified, FX’s acclaimed drama about a gunslinging marshall exiled to his Kentucky hometown after said gunslinging got him into trouble. The first is that Raylan Givens, Timothy Olyphant’s trigger-happy U.S. Marshall, says “I was justified” much less than you might remember. The other is that he really, really, loves his hat.

So what the hell has he done to it in the eight years he’s been away?

That’s basically the biggest question in the first teaser for Justified: City Primeval, the miniseries revival of one of the best shows of the 2010s. Like the original series, City Primeval will be based on the work of Elmore Leonard and move Givens from Harlan, Kentucky to Detroit, Michigan, making him something of a fish-out-of-water.

The promo trailer doesn’t really convey much other than Givens’ urban discomfort, and the fact that his hat is different. It has a studded band now? Absolutely not.

Observe Raylan’s old hat: Simple, classic, clean.

And look at this gaudy trash, rescued from a bus that frankly should have put it out of its misery:

They better have a good explanation for this when Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18.