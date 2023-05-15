 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bear’s season 2 trailer is extreme restaurant makeover

By Petrana Radulovic
The Bear’s big restaurant transformation kicks off in a new trailer, complete with the usual construction headaches: contractor struggles, installing new appliances, calling for mom.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Sugar (Abby Elliott) only have six months to renovate the Chicago restaurant, and that’s gonna require a lot of construction, menu-testing, mold-removal, and apparently even some cooking lessons. The Property Brothers are shaking in their boots.

The first season of The Bear premiered last June, and followed Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a fine dining chef, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his late brother’s restaurant with the help of his little sister and his cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Called The Beef — and based on real-life Chicago dining location Mr. Beef — the restaurant is struggling, debt-ridden, rundown, and staffed with some quirky (and unruly) characters. Carmy hires Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who doesn’t have much practical experience, in order to whip the restaurant into shape.

The Bear returns to Hulu on June 22.

