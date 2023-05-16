 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix’s Extraction 2 trailer looks even more explosive than the original

Chris Hemsworth is back to save a few more people — and kill a lot more people

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Chris Hemsworth is back to kill even more people and survive even more ludicrous fights in Extraction 2. The sequel to Netflix’s breakout action hit brings Hemsworth back to the role of Tyler Rake, a highly effective soldier who basically makes up a whole army all on his own. Extraction 2 is set for release on June 16 on Netflix.

Netflix gives a brief and pretty vague synopsis of the sequel in the trailer’s YouTube description: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Along with Hemsworth, Extraction 2 also brings back director Sam Hargrave, along with Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) as producers, and Joe as a writer as well. Extraction 2 also brings back Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson) and Adam Bessa (Harka), from the first movie, while bringing in Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Daniel Bernhardt (Nobody), and Tinatin Dalakishvili (Let it Snow) in to costar as well.

