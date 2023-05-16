There’s a new Haunted Mansion movie coming out this summer, which is fine and cool for people who love Disney Parks’ Haunted Mansion attraction (me) and are also really into celebrating Halloween all year (also me). But the new trailer reveals something of utmost importance that will appeal to an even broader audience: Owen Wilson is playing a hot priest.

And not just any hot priest, either — a hot exorcism-performing, cowboy-hat-wearing priest.

He joins Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson to team up and expel the grim, grinning ghosts from the Haunted Mansion.

Like the first teaser, this new trailer features a ton of little nods that fans of the ride might notice, from the stretching room to the Doom Buggys. There’s also a full glimpse of the infamous Hatbox Ghost, played here by Jared Leto.

The Haunted Mansion ride is actually pretty steeped in lore, though the exact story varies from park to park. The mansion seen in the movie seems to be most closely based on the California’s Disneyland Park version of the ride, with its antebellum-style New Orleans manor. (In case you were wondering, the Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland mansions are Gothic-revival style, and the Disneyland Paris variation is a Western Victorian, while the Hong Kong version, which has different lore from the others, is in a Queen Anne style).

Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28.