The Trigun manga will get a new US printing for the first time in over a decade

Great news for Bigolas Dickolas

By Toussaint Egan
new

(L-R) Vash the Stampede and Nicolas D. Wolfwood as depicted in Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1998 manga Trigun Maximum. Image: Yasuhiro Nightow/Dark Horse Comics

Trigun fans, rejoice: Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that the company will re-publish Yasuhiro Nightow’s acclaimed sci-fi western manga in a hardcover Deluxe Edition this December. That’s not all though, as the publisher also revealed that Trigun Maximum, the continuation of Nightow’s original manga, which has been out of print in the United States for several years, will also receive a Deluxe Edition release due to be released in April 2024.

According to Anime News Network, the hardcover Deluxe Edition of Trigun will have 672 pages, compiling the two volumes of the original manga into one book. The first volume of the Deluxe Edition of Trigun Maximum will consist of over 584 pages. Both releases will feature the original oversized 7x10” page format of manga, similar to the Deluxe Editions of Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy action epic Berserk.

Trigun centers on the story of Vash the Stampede, a mysterious pacifist gunslinger who wanders the desert planet of Gunsmoke on a personal quest for redemption and absolution from the mistakes of his past. With the help of his friends Meryl Stryfe, Milly Thompson, and a cross-toting assassin priest named Nicholas D. Wolfwood, Vash must fight to save humanity from his twin brother, “Millions Knives,” and his army of ruthless henchmen.

2023 has been a big year for Trigun, what with the premiere of Trigun Stampede, the first new anime adaptation of the series in over a decade, as well as the inexplicable viral phenomenon that is “Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood.” With Trigun Stampede confirmed for a second season sometime in the future, and implied to feature previously unadapted characters and events from Trigun Maximum, there couldn’t be a better time for the manga to become more accessible in the US.

