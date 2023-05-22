 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099 swing onto Fortnite this week

Fortnite’s multiverse meets the Spider-Verse

By Toussaint Egan
Key frame of Miles Morales (Spider-Man) and Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) from the Fortnite / Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse announcement trailer. Image: Epic Games

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated superhero film, is mere weeks away from release and Fortnite is getting in on the excitement. First teased in a brief Twitter video posted on May 15, Epic Games revealed on Monday that the Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099) will join the game’s roster of playable characters tomorrow.

The video shared on the official Fortnite Twitter account shows Miles bursting through a skyscraper window and swinging out of frame while pursued by Miguel, a character who first appeared in a post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and who is heavily implied to be a central antagonist in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives to theaters on June 2. Shameik Moore (Dope), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), and Jake Johnson (New Girl) reprise their roles as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker, respectively.

The cast will introduce multiple characters new to the franchise, including the aforementioned Spider-Man 2099 played by Oscar Isaac (Dune Part One), Spider-Woman, played by Issa Rae (Insecure), and the dimension-hopping supervillain the Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore). A second sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024. Expect even more details on the Fortnite crossover when Epic Games makes their big announcement on Tuesday.

