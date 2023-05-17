Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 trailer shows the beginning of the end of the franchise

Tom Cruise is back for another round of defying death in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1. The trailer debuted on Wednesday and gives us glimpses of Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby, who will all be back this time around. Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to arrive in theaters on July 12.

This trailer doesn’t give too much more of the plot away, instead bringing us back to some of the stunts we’ve seen before, including a massive train wreck and Tom Cruise falling/jumping off of at least two different cliffs. According to the official plot synopsis, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF crew are tasked with “track[ing] down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Just like the previous trailer, this one hinges on the return of Kittridge (Henry Czerny), a character from the 1996 Mission: Impossible movie who is back to warn Ethan about the gravity of his choices and the consequences of his actions. Beyond that, most of the dialogue is a reminder that this is the beginning of the end for this franchise, including a few teases that someone’s life might have to be sacrificed to complete the mission. The trailer also gives brief shots of Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, who are joining the franchise for the first time in this movie.

Rounding out the cast are Esai Morales, Mariela Garriga, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning is set to be the grand finale of the Mission: Impossible series — or at least the Tom Cruise version of it. The finale is broken into two parts, with Dead Reckoning Part 2 set to follow in 2024. Both films are directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed every entry in the series since Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. McQuarrie also wrote Part 1 and co-wrote Part 2 with Erik Jendresen (Band of Brothers).