The Pac-Man battle royale game is shutting down

Pac-Man 99, the battle royale spin on classic Pac-Man gameplay that’s available through Nintendo Switch Online, will shut down this October, publisher Bandai Namco announced Tuesday. That’s when online services for the 99-player game will go offline, but Switch owners who paid for the game’s DLC (Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack or Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock) will still be able to play it offline against the CPU and in other modes.
News of Pac-Man 99’s closure comes two years after the battle royale game was released on Switch as an incentive to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online. Pac-Man 99 was developed by Arika, the same studio behind another battle royale spin on a classic game, Tetris 99. Publisher Bandai Namco did not provide a reason for the game’s closure.
Here’s how the closure of Pac-Man 99 will roll out:
- Aug. 8 — Paid custom theme sales will be discontinued
- Sept. 8 — Sales of Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack and Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock will be discontinued
- Oct. 8 — Discontinuation of online services for the main game, and distribution of the main game and free custom themes
After Oct. 8 Pac-Man 99 players who purchased the Deluxe Pack or Mode Unlock will be able to play CPU Battle mode, Blind Time Attack, and Score Attack in offline mode only.
