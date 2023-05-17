Tears of the Kingdom is already the fastest-selling Zelda game

What kind of tears is the kingdom shedding? Happy ones, if you’re Nintendo.

In just three days, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold over ten million units worldwide, making it the fastest-selling game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, Nintendo announced.

If this staggering pace continues, Tears of the Kingdom will be on track to join the pantheon of top-selling Nintendo Switch games in short order. It’s already nearly halfway to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 22.1 million units, and if it does at least as well as its predecessor (and fourth top-selling Switch game) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s 29.81 million units, then two Zelda games will round out the Switch’s top five — alongside Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

How high will Tears of the Kingdom go? Will it ascend to even further heights? Rocket up to the Sky Archipelago of Sales? With the number of people ultra-handing Nintendo money right now, it seems likely.