 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Universal Studios Orlando reveals more of Minion Land, where you can eat like a Minion

Make way for some interesting themed-food offerings!

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Three Minions holding a cardboard sign that says “Orlando,” as they hitchike Image: Illumination

Minion Land! It’s a real thing, and it’s opening in Universal Orlando Resort this summer. For all you Minion fans out there (and I know there have to at least be some of you), it’s time to live out those all that Minion mayhem.

There is already an existing Minion attraction in Universal Studios Florida. This new land — titled Minion Land, can you believe? — will expand upon the existing space (which itself is where the Shrek area used to be) and introduce new experiences and attractions.

One will be Minion Cafe, which true to theme park ideology, will contain some themed food including a peculiar looking “Honeymoon Soup” and a chocolate cream puff shaped like a lil’ teddy bear. There will also be other dining locations, including a bakery and several walkup treats. Gotta complete the quintessential Minion banana experience with some flavored popcorn, after all.

A bowl of green soup with floating chunks. Next to it is a waffle sandwich.
Yum!
Image: Universal Studios
A bear-shaped dark brown cream puff.
Too cute to eat!
Image: Universal Studios

In addition to the Minion-themed treats, Minion Land also comes with a new attraction. Called Villain-Con Minion Blast, it’s an “interactive gaming experience” where guests compete against each other with blasters. Fitting, considering that the Villain-Con seen in the first Minions movie canonically takes place in Orlando (specifically 545 Orange Grove Avenue, which I’m not sure is a real location, but hey! Maybe it will be now).

There will also be a dedicated Minion meet-and-greet area, not just for Minions but for other Despicable Me characters like Gru — and also characters from Illumination’s Sing movies, because sure! Why not!

Minion Land is set to open its doors sometime this summer.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Wind Temple walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Al Ewing wants Immortal Thor to surpass his epic Immortal Hulk run: ‘I have to try’

By Susana Polo
/ new

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch breaks the game (in your favor)

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to get the Ember Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Filed under:

All Skyview Tower locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon