Universal Studios Orlando reveals more of Minion Land, where you can eat like a Minion

Minion Land! It’s a real thing, and it’s opening in Universal Orlando Resort this summer. For all you Minion fans out there (and I know there have to at least be some of you), it’s time to live out those all that Minion mayhem.

There is already an existing Minion attraction in Universal Studios Florida. This new land — titled Minion Land, can you believe? — will expand upon the existing space (which itself is where the Shrek area used to be) and introduce new experiences and attractions.

One will be Minion Cafe, which true to theme park ideology, will contain some themed food including a peculiar looking “Honeymoon Soup” and a chocolate cream puff shaped like a lil’ teddy bear. There will also be other dining locations, including a bakery and several walkup treats. Gotta complete the quintessential Minion banana experience with some flavored popcorn, after all.

In addition to the Minion-themed treats, Minion Land also comes with a new attraction. Called Villain-Con Minion Blast, it’s an “interactive gaming experience” where guests compete against each other with blasters. Fitting, considering that the Villain-Con seen in the first Minions movie canonically takes place in Orlando (specifically 545 Orange Grove Avenue, which I’m not sure is a real location, but hey! Maybe it will be now).

There will also be a dedicated Minion meet-and-greet area, not just for Minions but for other Despicable Me characters like Gru — and also characters from Illumination’s Sing movies, because sure! Why not!

Minion Land is set to open its doors sometime this summer.