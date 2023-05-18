Futurama is coming back for season 11 later this summer

Futurama is being revived for an 11th season. The sci-fi comedy series is coming back to Hulu and bringing its original voice cast along for the ride — including John DiMaggio as Bender, once rumored to be off the show due to pay negotiations that had him balking about re-upping his contract. The series is set to return on July 24.

Futurama’s revival was first announced in February 2022, about 10 years after its first incarnation went off the air. The series is coming back for 20 episodes, though only the first 10 will be part of season 11. The series also appears to be airing just one episode of the revival at a time rather than going for a full-season drop: Only the season’s premiere episode will arrive on the premiere date.

The series will bring back the series’ original cast, despite initial disagreements with DiMaggio returning as Bender. Also returning will be Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. The series will also bring back creator Matt Groening as an executive producer, along with Groening’s co-developer David X. Cohen, as well as Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.