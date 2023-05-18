 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Epic Games Store will now reward you 5% back on game purchases

An incentive that Steam doesn’t offer

By Cameron Faulkner
An image shared by Epic Games showing its Epic Rewards branding. It includes iconography of a piggy bank, a shopping cart filled with video games, and a magician’s hat with a surprise video game inside. Image: Epic Games

Epic announced today that purchases from its Epic Games Store will give gamers 5% back in new Epic Rewards. All Epic Games Store accounts are automatically enrolled to receive the rewards (except for those whose parental controls block purchases), which can be used to get discounts on future purchases. It’s similar to how Nintendo’s eShop on the Switch doles out golden coins for game purchases.

Following your purchase of any game, app, add-on, or a virtual currency (Fortnite’s V-Bucks, for instance), a reward worth 5% of the total cost will be deposited into your Rewards Balance after two weeks (two weeks marks the end of the platform’s return policy). Epic says that some subscription purchases are eligible to receive rewards, too. You can either spend rewards as you receive them, or bank them for up to 25 months from when they were initially received. These rewards can be stacked on discounts and coupons.

This news comes alongside the launch of the Epic Games Store mega sale, which in addition to marking down the cost on many titles, marks the return of the “Epic Coupon” that will automatically give you 25% off on an eligible game that costs over $14.99. A full list of eligible titles wasn’t shared, but Epic name-drops the likes of The Last of Us Part 1 and Hogwarts Legacy as being two that will activate the coupon. The sale period, lasting through June 15, will offer four free games (Death Stranding is the first that’s launching today).

