 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Killers of the Flower Moon trailer puts Leonardo DiCaprio among the wolves

Martin Scorsese’s first new movie since 2019

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally has its first full trailer and it puts Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the middle of a murder investigation. The movie is being produced by Apple TV Plus, but will be distributed in theaters first on Oct. 6, before eventually landing on the streaming platform.

The film follows Burkhart, a police detective who investigates a series of brutal crimes in the Osage Nation known as the Reign of Terror. Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a true crime book of the same name, written by David Grann.

Scorsese has been developing Killers of the Flower Moon since 2016. This is his first film since The Irishman, which was released in 2019. Killers of the Flower Moon is cowritten by Scorsese and Eric Roth (Dune) and also stars Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Brendon Fraser.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Small details make cooking even better in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Gemimik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The new Lords of the Fallen game gets an October release date — and brutal new trailer

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Ukoojisi Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin and Michael McWhertor
/ new

Epic Games Store will now reward you 5% back on game purchases

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Meet the new PlayStation 5 accessibility controller

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon