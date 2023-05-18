Killers of the Flower Moon trailer puts Leonardo DiCaprio among the wolves

Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally has its first full trailer and it puts Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the middle of a murder investigation. The movie is being produced by Apple TV Plus, but will be distributed in theaters first on Oct. 6, before eventually landing on the streaming platform.

The film follows Burkhart, a police detective who investigates a series of brutal crimes in the Osage Nation known as the Reign of Terror. Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a true crime book of the same name, written by David Grann.

Scorsese has been developing Killers of the Flower Moon since 2016. This is his first film since The Irishman, which was released in 2019. Killers of the Flower Moon is cowritten by Scorsese and Eric Roth (Dune) and also stars Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Brendon Fraser.