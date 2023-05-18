The new Lords of the Fallen game gets an October release date — and brutal new trailer

Lords of the Fallen, the “spiritual successor” to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen, has a new dark and gritty trailer showing off more gameplay. A sequel to the original game was announced just a few months after it came out, with a release date set for 2017. Now, nearly 10 years later, this sequel is less of a sequel and more of a full reboot to the franchise.

Like the first game, Lords of the Fallen takes place in a dark fantasy world, where the player character embarks on a quest to overthrow the demon god Adyr. The trailer shows off some of the bloody and brutal combat, the boss battles, and the parallel worlds of the living and the dead. It is set 1,000 years after the first game, and this time around players will get to create their own character.

To differentiate from the first game, Lords of the Fallen was originally titled The Lords of the Fallen, but at the State of Unreal showcase, it was switched back to Lords of the Fallen. Since it is a reboot at this point, that shouldn’t get too confusing... right?

Lords of the Fallen — the new version, not the 2014 game — is set to release on Oct. 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. Preorders start today.