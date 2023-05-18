 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PowerWash Simulator is going to Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob DLC

Ahoy ye mateys! Time for nautical nonsense

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward’s homes coated in grime as a power washer blasts off gunk from the front of a sign in PowerWash Simulator. Image: FuturLab, Square Enix

PowerWash Simulator has taken players to some pretty surprising places over the past couple of months, from Lara Croft’s mansion to the dystopian world of Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar? Never in a million years would I have guessed that the next DLC location for a game about power washing would involve venturing down into Bikini Bottom, home of everyone’s favorite goofball fry cook SpongeBob SquarePants, which makes the surprise all the more perfect.

Announced on developer FuturLab’s blog Thursday, PowerWash Simulator’s SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack is set to arrive this summer on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Made in collaboration with Nickelodeon, the underwater expansion features a new campaign complete with a redesigned PowerWash character model and ten new achievements.

The expansion will include six new locations based on the cartoon.

  • Conch Street
  • The Bikini Bottom Bus
  • The Krusty Krab
  • The Patty Wagon
  • The Invisible Boatmobile
  • The Mermalair

As glimpsed in the expansions' announcement trailer, the once-pristine underwater enclave of Bikini Bottom has fallen into disarray. The whole place is coated in a film of pond-scum-colored grime, and it’s up to the player to help get everything back looking spick and span again.

The SpongeBob Squarepants Special Pack doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but will cost $7.99 when it arrives later this summer.

