All the Fast X: Part 2 news we’ve heard so far

If Vin Diesel is to be believed, the Fast and Furious movies’ grand finale has kicked off with the release of Fast X. But Dominic Toretto and the family have a long way to go before we see the conclusion of their story. Fast X is really just part one of the finale to come, and we don’t even know for sure how many sequels there might be after its May 19 release.

One thing we do know is that Fast X ends with a pair of back-to-back cliffhangers/teases. And no matter how many movies follow, we’re sure to at least get a few answers in Fast and the Furious 11, aka Fast X: Part 2. So, to help make the waiting a little easier, here’s everything we know so far about Fast X: Part 2.

[Ed. note: This post contains major spoilers for Fast X.]

So Fast X is two parts even though the first isn’t called Part 1?

Fast X, 2023’s entry, is in fact just the first part of the Fast and Furious franchise “ending,” whether the studio made that part of the advertising campaign or not. The Fast franchise was originally supposed to just end with its 10th entry, but the story has grown and grown and now it requires at least two different parts.

When will Fast X: Part 2 release?

Fast X: Part Two is set to arrive in theaters sometime in 2025. Unfortunately we don’t know the exact date just yet, but with the release of Fast X, we should expect to hear more about its sequel soon.

Who in the cast is back for Fast X: Part 2?

Despite the first movie’s ending, as far as we know everyone from the original is coming back for Fast X: Part Two. Along with the main cast, and the branching members of the Fast Family, this also includes Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Gisele (Gal Gadot) who both showed up near the end of the first Fast X. The one possible, but certainly not guaranteed, character to scratch off could be Jakob (John Cena), who may have died in a fiery explosion toward the end of Fast X.

Will there be a Fast X: Part 3?

This is, apparently, a bit of an open question at the moment. While there have only been two parts of Fast X announced so far, according to Vin Diesel in a recent interview, there have been talks from the studio to possibly make another one, which means we’d be getting a full trilogy for the finale.