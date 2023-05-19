 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets its first patch

But it’s not to fix the duplication glitch

By Nicole Carpenter
Link riding into battle on a horse, holding a weapon and ready to attack in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Nintendo distributed its first post-release patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Friday, telling players it was a small update intended to fix a bug with one quest and “improve the gameplay experience.”

Some Tears of the Kingdom players had been stuck on “The Closed Door” quest, Nintendo said. Players who had this issue can now clear the quest, once the patch has been downloaded. The Closed Door quest is an early one from the mainline story, and it takes place on the Great Sky Island. It requires you to travel across the sky island and complete three shrines to open the aforementioned locked door — the Temple of Time.

Nintendo has also made changes to “improve the gameplay experience,” in Tears of the Kingdom but didn’t name anything in particular.

You may have assumed that Nintendo was quickly patching out the duplication glitches that are wrecking the Tears of the Kingdom in-game economy. You would be wrong. Polygon has confirmed that — at the very least — the item duplication glitch still works. This trick in particular is a combination of fusing items to arrows and then pausing and unpausing quickly.

In the past, Nintendo has been pretty quick to patch out these issues, especially in its biggest games, so the glitch will likely be removed soon. But for now, item duplication is not off limits.

