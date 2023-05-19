Disney to remove Willow, Y: The Last Man, and original movies from Disney Plus and Hulu to save cash

Disney is preparing to remove over 50 series and specials from Disney Plus and Hulu starting next week, according to a Deadline report published on Thursday. Disney announced its intentions to remove content during an earnings call last week. Titles soon to be removed across Disney Plus and Hulu include Willow, Y: The Last Man, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Little Demon, Star Girl.

On the earnings call, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the removal of the series and films was meant to “align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.” and that the company would expect “to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.” The move mirrors decisions made by Warner Bros. Discovery, which last year removed content from HBO Max for financial reasons, albeit with some key differences: There’s no news as of yet whether any of the streaming exclusive titles being removed from their respective services will be made available to purchase, rent, or stream on any other services. Creators behind the shows and films are equally in the dark.

“Devastated that the movie I poured my [heart emoji] & soul into is leaving @DisneyPlus,” tweeted Stargirl writer-director Julia Hart in the wake of the news.

Devastated that the movie I poured my ❤️ & soul into is leaving @disneyplus. Watch while you can! Proud of the work my amazing colleagues & I did. I was 8 weeks post-partum when we started. The process was worth the sacrifice even if the result was not. Focus on process. Always. pic.twitter.com/Ft2nOjddZl — Julia Hart (@juliahartowitz) May 19, 2023

“Well, you work on something for years, pour your heart and soul into it, as do hundreds of other artists,” tweeted Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark. “You make it during a global pandemic, far from home. Then it is canceled before it even has a chance to finish airing. Then, it is disappeared...”

If you haven’t seen Y The Last Man yet (or if you’d like to watch it again) you have until May 26. It’s really good. Amazing work from talented folks at the top of their game. For real. Ten episodes. Please watch. https://t.co/Db0R4BIHQ0 — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) May 18, 2023

In addition to the announcement that Disney would soon remove content from streaming platforms, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that the company plans to make Hulu content available on Disney Plus by the end of the year, adopting a “one-app experience” approach similar to Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to fold the Discovery Plus streaming library into HBO Max and rebrand the latter to “Max.” Iger also announced that Disney intends to raise the price on the ad-free tier of Disney Plus in an effort, “to better reflect the value of our content offerings.” This follows a reported a 4 million subscriber loss for Disney Plus over the past three months.

Disney’s decision arrives amidst the Writers Guild of America contract negotiation and subsequent strike. One of the key points on the table is the payment of residuals to writers of streaming content. While perhaps not wholly strike-related, the sudden decision to remove shows, movies, and specials from streaming services in a move to claim a tax write-off arrives at a crucial moment for the entertainment industry.

Courtesy of Variety, here is a list of the titles expected to leave Disney Plus and Hulu starting on May 26:

Disclosure: Rank-and-file staffers at Polygon are members of the Vox Media Union, which is affiliated with the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE). The Vox Media Union’s collective bargaining agreement is separate from the Minimum Basic Agreement, the labor contract between screenwriters and television and film producers. The current labor dispute between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America (which consists of the WGAE and its sister union, the Writers Guild of America West) does not involve the newsroom unions that are affiliated with the WGAE.

Disney Plus

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Better Nate Than Ever

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live!

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

The Making of Willow

The Mighty Ducks

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s MPower

More Than Robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

The Princess

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

A Spark Story

Stargirl (2020)

Stuntman

Super/Natural

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Hulu