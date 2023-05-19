 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mortal Kombat 1 will include The Boys’ Homelander, DC’s Peacemaker, retailer says

Kombat Pack leak outs rumored guest characters and 5 Kameo Fighters

Homelander stands in front of the American flag in a still from The Boys TV series Photo: Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Mortal Kombat 1’s roster will include classic MK characters like Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, and Johnny Cage in “reimagined” form, developer NetherRealm Studios says. It will also feature a separate suite of combatants named Kameo Fighters, who can assist players during matches.

And according to a retail listing from Amazon Italy, Mortal Kombat 1 will also feature guest characters like Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from the DC Universe, and Omni-Man from Invincible. Those characters will be included as part of MK1’s Kombat Pack, an add-on included with the premium and collector’s edition versions of the game, according to a description of its contents.

Alongside those hyper-violent comic book characters are a handful of other Mortal Kombat veterans: Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, versions of whom could conceivably exist in Mortal Kombat 1’s setting.

Amazon’s listing also mentions five currently unannounced Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra. Johnny Cage is also listed as part of the Kameo Fighter roster, but it’s not clear based on the listing if that’s specifically the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Cage. Polygon has reached out to representatives for Warner Bros. to confirm the retail listing’s accuracy and will update when the company responds.

Mortal Kombat’s roster of guest characters has typically been amusingly varied, leaning on comic book, action movie, and horror film villains and antiheroes to flesh out its roster. The most recent game in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, featured John Rambo, RoboCop, the Terminator T-800, Spawn, and The Joker as guest fighters. Past games have featured God of War’s Kratos, Alien’s Xenomorph, and Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees as playable characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Sept. 19. The 12th mainline game in NetherRealm’s fighting game franchise sends the series far into the past, with Fire God Liu Kang attempting to rewrite Mortal Kombat history with the aid of a young Raiden and The Great Kung Lao.

