The Sonic the Hedgehog symphony is going on a world tour

Prepare to have the Green Hill Zone theme stuck in your head again: The Sonic Symphony World Tour will begin this fall and last through 2024, Sega announced on Friday. The concert experience dedicated to celebrating the music of Sonic the Hedgehog will debut on Sept. 16 at the Barbican Hall in London.

“Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA’s iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise,” Sega said in a news release. “From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments through song while synchronized spectacular gameplay footage plays at the same time.”

Only two dates and locations for The Sonic Symphony World Tour have been announced at this time:

Sept. 16, 2023 – London, UK at Barbican Hall

Sept. 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA at Dolby Theatre

Co-produced by SEGA, soundtrec, SOHO Live, and presented by MGP Live, pre-sale tickets for Sonic Symphony newsletter subscribers will begin on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at each tour location’s respective local time, with public tickets set to go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Gotta go fast if you want those tickets.

Those interested in purchasing tickets and keeping up to date with future tour dates can do so through the Sonic Symphony official website.