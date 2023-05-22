 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mortal Kombat 1 will do a fatality on your hard drive

The new game comes in at 100GB

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
A character sucks the soul out of another in the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer Image: NetherRealm Studios/WB Games

The Mortal Kombat games delight in fleshy destruction, with an ultra-violent style full of characters getting familiar with what their opponent is really like, on the inside. Mortal Kombat 1, the series forthcoming sequel/reboot, will also carve out a huge chunk of your hard drive: 100 GB worth.

Spotted by PC Gamer, Mortal Kombat 1’s Steam page has been updated with the game’s system requirements, confirming that the game will be a storage monster right out the gate. While PC and console install sizes aren’t always 1:1, Mortal Kombat 1 is definitely on track with how the series was trending — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition sits pretty with an 84 GB install size on PS5.

This is a sign of the times. Fighting games were once one of the few remaining game genres with reliably compact install sizes, but ongoing updates, high-res visuals, and other modern additions have led to ballooning brawlers — after many updates, Street Fighter V weighed in at nearly 100 GB towards the end of its life.

Besides, do you think a measly double-digit file size would be enough to contain Jean-Claude Van Damme? I didn’t think so.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What is the Blood Moon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

By Nic Bunce
/ new

How to complete the ‘Out of the Inn’ quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Chichim Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Oli Welsh
/ new

How to get the Stealth Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Momosik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matt Patches
/ new

How to get the Radiant Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon