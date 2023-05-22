Mortal Kombat 1 will do a fatality on your hard drive

The Mortal Kombat games delight in fleshy destruction, with an ultra-violent style full of characters getting familiar with what their opponent is really like, on the inside. Mortal Kombat 1, the series forthcoming sequel/reboot, will also carve out a huge chunk of your hard drive: 100 GB worth.

Related Breaking down the many Mortal Kombat 1 editions

Spotted by PC Gamer, Mortal Kombat 1’s Steam page has been updated with the game’s system requirements, confirming that the game will be a storage monster right out the gate. While PC and console install sizes aren’t always 1:1, Mortal Kombat 1 is definitely on track with how the series was trending — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition sits pretty with an 84 GB install size on PS5.

This is a sign of the times. Fighting games were once one of the few remaining game genres with reliably compact install sizes, but ongoing updates, high-res visuals, and other modern additions have led to ballooning brawlers — after many updates, Street Fighter V weighed in at nearly 100 GB towards the end of its life.

Besides, do you think a measly double-digit file size would be enough to contain Jean-Claude Van Damme? I didn’t think so.