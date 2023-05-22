Fast X is a box office hit, just not in the U.S.

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to be a global phenomenon, just not as much as you might think in the United States. Fast X, the latest movie in the franchise and the first part of the series’ finale, debuted in the U.S. on May 19 and was met with tepid reception at the box office, with just $67.5 million over the opening weekend. But, the rest of the world met the Fast Family’s latest adventure with open arms, pushing it to a massive $319 million opening worldwide.

While the domestic opening wasn’t so impressive, putting it fifth for the year behind the Mario movie, both new Marvel movies, and John Wick 4, the international opening is a whole different story. The $319 million total internationally makes Fast X the second biggest opening of the year, behind only the Mario movie’s massive $377 million.

As much as the Fast and Furious franchise is seen as a guaranteed blockbuster with every new entry, this trend toward the international rather than domestic box office isn’t too surprising. These movies have always been bigger hits overseas, and with the major exception of Furious 7, the final movie with Paul Walker, the series’ recent entries have tended to overperform outside the United States.

One thing that remains a little unclear is exactly how many Fast movies are left in the franchise. While we know that Fast X is technically the first part of the finale, we don’t know if it will be wrapped up with just one more entry, or if Fast X will be a trilogy. With the next movie not set to release until sometime in 2025, it’s likely there isn’t a real answer to this question for a while, and it instead depends on how this one performs at the box office. If Fast X continues to do well, either in the U.S. or overseas, it’s likely we could have two more Fast and Furious movies left before the series is over. If the week two drop is massive, though, it’s possible the series could end after Fast X Part Two.