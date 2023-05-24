PlayStation Showcase 2023: the biggest announcements

In the absence of E3, Sony is delivering PlayStation news direct to fans with a PlayStation Showcase, promising to reveal the latest for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2. The livestream promises a “wealth of new games and new IP” from PlayStation Studios, Sony’s third-party partners, and indie game studios.

PlayStation’s lineup for 2023 and beyond, so far, includes games like Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and third-party exclusives like Final Fantasy 16, Stellar Blade, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. But PlayStation Studios teams like Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, Insomniac, Guerrilla Games, and others have more in the works, including multiplayer spinoffs for The Last of Us and the Horizon series.

For a rundown of everything announced at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 and how to watch the event, read Polygon’s StoryStream below.