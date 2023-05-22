 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Vegas neighborhood names its streets after Pokémon

Catch me at the corner of Charmander Lane and Jigglypuff Place

By Nicole Clark
Squirtle giving a thumbs up, wearing a photoshopped on construction hand and holding a Squirtle street sign. Graphic: Nicole Clark/Polygon | Sources images: OLM, Inc./4Kids Entertainment, The Pokémon Company International; CleanPNG; Google Maps

Imagine writing a letter, doing some online shopping, or filling out a form and getting to write a street name that was also the name of a Pokémon. For the new residents of Serenity Place, a neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada, that dream will be a reality. Every street in this new development from Harmony Homes will be named after Pokémon. Street names include famous Generation 1 pocket monsters like Jigglypuff, Squirtle, Snorlax, Charmander, and Charizard.

Construction has been booming in the Las Vegas valley, leading to the unique challenge of coming up with names for new streets. “It’s really, really hard to name streets in this town,” Andrea Miller, a construction manager at Harmony Homes LLC told KLAS 8 News NOW (Channel 8 in Las Vegas). In order to create street names, a developer must figure out the number of streets and then submit double that number of names, so that they may pass jurisdiction to determine whether they’ve already been used (among other concerns), Miller explained.

A street sign with the intersection of Watford Pl and Squirtle Ln
An image from Google Street view of the development in progress.
Image: Google Maps
A street sign showing Watford Pl and Squirtle Ln. Image: Google Maps

Apparently Miller’s 11-year-old and 14-year-old sons, who are “obsessed with Pokémon,” gave her the idea, she said. And luckily there are tons of Pokémon to choose from.

Polygon was able to find the development on Google Street View, finding images of Snorlax Lane and Squirtle Lane. Jigglypuff Place was there on the map, but sadly there were no Street View images of it, as of yet. Jigglypuff Place is the main thoroughfare of this new development, because it’s her kids’ favorite Pokémon.

“When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle,” Miller told KLAS 8 News NOW. “When you’re coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile.”

Next Up In Pokémon

