 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rings of Power had a ‘Ring Team’ making the show’s actual rings look good

Who makes the rings of the people who make rings?

By Susana Polo
/ new
Narya, Nenya, and Vilya, the three Elven Rings, seen on a stone surface in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Image: Amazon Studios

The funny thing about making a show about how some magical rings got made is somebody on the production team has to make the actual dang rings. And for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the production had a whole “Ring Team,” according to producer and VFX veteran Ron Ames.

“We took months to do it,” Ames told Polygon. All that research, testing, and filming was in preparation for Rings of Power’s first season finale, in which Celebrimbor, Elrond, and Galadriel — with some help from a disguised Sauron — forge the three fabled elven rings. It’s a monumental moment in Tolkien lore that demanded a monumental effort.

The forging of the rings themselves was fantastically depicted on screen, with fire, molten metal, and a strange mithril-processing machine. “We really researched that,” Ames said (though we suspect there was not a lot of information out there about mithril processing, exactly). “And we shot for a couple of days, shooting inserts of fluids and things going down there, but clearly not [actual] molten flame.”

Ames added, with a laugh, that he and his team had been able to shoot the flames of actual molten metal poured into grooves for one of the show’s trailers, as if to say that he’d pour hot metal in front of a camera lens at the drop of a hat.

But practical special effects work had to be enhanced for the show’s namesake props. “No ring that we could have built practically would have been special enough,” Ames said. “We had rings that were the shape and had the feel of them, but we also augmented them heavily to make them really unique and special,” he said, with the addition of “glints and flecks of gold and things.”

Viewers can expect to see lots more of the rings in season 2 of The Rings of Power, currently filming in the U.K. and expected to premiere in 2024 — and certainly more of the work of Ames and his Ring Team, as Sauron’s unfolding machinations are met by Middle-earth’s newly minted elven ring bearers.

Next Up In Lord of the Rings

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘A Call From the Depths’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

PowerWash Simulator heads to the grimdark future of Warhammer 40K

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to earn and use Pony Points in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Diablo 4’s live-action trailer directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao still has loads of demons

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Warhammer is getting a new fantasy real-time strategy game

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Space Marine 2 gameplay trailer finally shows a new-and-improved Primaris Titus at work

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon