The next Total War game will mobilize in ancient Egypt

The new Total War game takes players to the deserts of ancient Egypt. Titled Total War: Pharaoh, the latest game in the strategy franchise takes place during the Egyptian New Kingdom, right around the Bronze-Age collapse. The players take the role of a prospective pharaoh, who will determine the fate of not just Egypt, but also the people of Canaan and the Hittite empire.

There will be eight leaders available, each with different play styles, though only Ramses is revealed on the official website.

“There are few periods more iconic than Ancient Egypt; fraught with political intrigue, cataclysmic events and grand war campaigns, it’s the perfect setting for a Total War title,” said Game Director, Todor Nikolov in a press release.

The announcement trailer focuses on a riveting battle ... of a dung beetle pushing a mound of poop across the desert landscape. That is until that prized sphere of doodoo is pierced by an arrow and the beetle goes flying, only to be picked up by a fearless military leader, who then gazes out on a battlefield.

Total War: Pharaoh will be available this October via the Steam and Epic Games stores.