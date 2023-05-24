Watch Sony’s new PlayStation Showcase

Sony will give PlayStation fans an hourlong look at what’s next for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 on Wednesday in a new PlayStation Showcase. The PlayStation maker promises a look at “several new creations from PlayStation Studios,” as well as games from third parties and indie developers.

PlayStation Studios encompasses veteran developers like Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Sucker Punch Productions, as well as newer additions to Sony’s stable, like Haven Studios and Firewalk Studios. That means we could get a peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac, Naughty Dog’s multiplayer The Last of Us game, Guerrilla’s multiplayer Horizon game, and plenty of other projects we don’t know about yet. Sony said last year that it plans to launch more than 10 live-service games by 2026, and Wednesday’s showcase could offer more insight into that plan.

Since this is a PlayStation Showcase — as opposed to a smaller State of Play livestream — expect Sony to bring an E3-sized lineup.

What time is the PlayStation Showcase and where to watch

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase will stream live on YouTube and Twitch, on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. Check out the timing of Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase in your time zone here.

Sony says the show will run “a bit over an hour.”

When was the last PlayStation Showcase?

Sony’s most recent PlayStation Showcase aired in September 2021. That 40-minute event revealed the planned (and since delayed) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Wolverine, and offered a look at Project Eve, the game now known as Stellar Blade. Many of the other games highlighted in that 2021 showcase have since been released, including Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarök, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Forspoken, and Deathloop.