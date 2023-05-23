 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Destiny 2’s latest season kicks off with Kratos and The Last of Us crossover gear

Have fun with armor and items inspired by other PlayStation tentpoles

By Owen S. Good
/ new
screenshot showing a new skin for Destiny 2’s “season of the deep” season — it’s a tribute to their colleagues who made Horizon: Zero Dawn
Bungie’s Destiny 2 homage to Aloy from Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series
Image: Bungie/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Destiny 2 is not messing around with the cosmetic collaboration that kicks off Season of the Deep, which began on Tuesday. Given the huge shuffle of acquisitions and mergers in 2022, you may have forgotten that Bungie is a Sony Interactive Entertainment studio, so the loot-shooter’s devs are doing a solid for their video game sisters and brothers, one year after joining the family.

Cosmetic items available through the Eververse shop include Ghost of Tsushima-themed armor (Sucker Punch Productions) and God of War armor (Santa Monica Studio), as well as Guerrilla Games’ Horizon franchise.

But the best is probably the floronic Ghost Shell and Sparrow, inspired by the dreadful cordyceps of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series. That Clicker came from the Moon!

Much as I, personally, would love even more crossovers with other first-party flag-wavers (how about Jazz Chisholm, cover star of MLB The Show 23?), let’s not get carried away. All this will do nicely. It’s fun when the folks who make very different things enjoyed by video game fans acknowledge each other.

(But seriously, though, where is Days Gone?)

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sharing a Netflix password will now cost $7.99 a month per additional user

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Filed under:

Shrine map and locations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Kamatukis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How to get the Depths Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

The best gifts for Star Wars fans

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon