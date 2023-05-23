Destiny 2’s latest season kicks off with Kratos and The Last of Us crossover gear

Destiny 2 is not messing around with the cosmetic collaboration that kicks off Season of the Deep, which began on Tuesday. Given the huge shuffle of acquisitions and mergers in 2022, you may have forgotten that Bungie is a Sony Interactive Entertainment studio, so the loot-shooter’s devs are doing a solid for their video game sisters and brothers, one year after joining the family.

Cosmetic items available through the Eververse shop include Ghost of Tsushima-themed armor (Sucker Punch Productions) and God of War armor (Santa Monica Studio), as well as Guerrilla Games’ Horizon franchise.

Gear up, Guardian!



We're thrilled to bring Horizon to @DestinyTheGame! Thank you to @Bungie for inviting us to join forces with our fellow PlayStation Studios to protect the galaxy. Get your hands on this Horizon-inspired armor set and finisher now! ❤️ https://t.co/62UsGV3zyV pic.twitter.com/gk1TvkPdrX — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 23, 2023

But the best is probably the floronic Ghost Shell and Sparrow, inspired by the dreadful cordyceps of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series. That Clicker came from the Moon!

The Last of Us-inspired Ghost Shell, Sparrow, and ship are built to endure and survive, and are now available in @DestinyTheGame.



Thanks to our friends at @Bungie for partnering with us on these incredible items! pic.twitter.com/kMfJDCJm3l — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 23, 2023

Much as I, personally, would love even more crossovers with other first-party flag-wavers (how about Jazz Chisholm, cover star of MLB The Show 23?), let’s not get carried away. All this will do nicely. It’s fun when the folks who make very different things enjoyed by video game fans acknowledge each other.

(But seriously, though, where is Days Gone?)