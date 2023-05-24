Cyberpunk ninja game Ghostrunner 2 wall-runs onto PC and consoles this year

Ghostrunner, the first-person action platformer that swiftly hacked and slashed its way into our hearts back in 2020, is getting a much-deserved sequel due to arrive later this year. Revealed during Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase, the trailer for Ghostrunner 2 sees the return of cybernetic ninja protagonist Jack as they tear through more hordes of robotic adversaries.

Developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games promise a refinement of the original game’s winning formula of fast-paced melee action and challenging, flinch-and-you’ll-miss platforming, as well as some intriguing new surprises thrown in. The biggest one? The introduction of vehicle-based combat as Jack burns rubber through highways of the post-apocalypse atop a sleek high-powered motorbike. The sequel, developers say, is set one year after the original Ghostrunner, and sees Jack exploring the wasteland beyond Dharma Tower.

Ghostrunner 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.