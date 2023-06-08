Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer gets real meta, confirms 2024 release

During Thursday’s Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream, Square Enix gave viewers their first real glimpse of the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which promises to get extremely meta. We also got a release date window: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had been expected to arrive “this winter,” and according to the new trailer, that’s “early 2024.” Last but not least, the game will be released on two discs, just like its predecessor.

Officially unveiled in June 2022, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the next chapter in Square Enix’s retelling of PlayStation classic Final Fantasy 7, picking up where Final Fantasy 7 Remake left off. That game’s ending revealed that this version of the story is intended to be very different from the original, which means that just about anything can happen in Rebirth.

Maybe characters who famously perish will survive; maybe a new and stranger villain will emerge; maybe Red XIII will take his rightful place as the One True Protagonist of the story, in a buddy cop romp with Cait Sith. The sky’s the limit, really, with more to come — Square has previously noted that Rebirth is the second chapter of a planned trilogy.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in April 2020, nearly five years after it was first announced, on PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 version of the game, and its expanded Intergrade release, which includes a new episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, arrived the following year. Square Enix later brought FF7 Remake to Windows PC.