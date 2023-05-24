Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets its first trailer with a look at Kraven the Hunter

Insomniac Games is back with the first real look at its new Spider-Man game. Marvel Spider-Man 2 debuted its trailer during Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase presentation, where Insomniac showed off gameplay.

The trailer opens with a long intro about the classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, before he’s sent to the most dangerous hunting ground there is: Manhattan. The trailer then cuts to an extended gameplay segment that shows Peter Parker in a symbiote-infected Spidey Suit on the hunt for The Lizard — not to fight him, but to save him from Kraven. When he’s not able to make it in time, thanks to Kraven’s many henchmen, players get to swap to playing as Miles to help out instead. The trailer also hints at a few other characters who could appear in the game at some point or another, including Black Cat, Prowler, Wraith, and Tombstone.

Insomniac’s first game in the Spider-Man series came out in 2018. A Miles Morales spinoff, called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, arrived in 2020. Now, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac is bringing both heroes together, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on the same mission the whole time.

While early speculation was that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be a co-op game, or even feature a larger multiplayer component, Insomniac recently shut down those rumors on Twitter, using its official account to let an inquiring fan know that the game won’t be co-op, it will just be a single-player adventure.