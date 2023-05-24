 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Smith’s video game debut reminds us I Am Legend would have made a great game

The Fresh Prince is heading back to the post-apocalypse

By Austen Goslin
/ new

No one is quite as helpful for getting through a post-apocalypse as Will Smith, and that’s great news for survivors in the upcoming survival game Undawn. Developers Lightspeed Studios and Level Infinite released a new trailer for the game on Wednesday that announces its latest character, Trey Jones, who will be played by Smith.

It appears that the developers are pulling bits of inspiration for the character from Smith’s past roles, especially his character Robert Neville from I Am Legend. In that movie, Smith plays a lone survivor in a bleak urban setting, which certainly seems to fit Undawn’s general themes.

The developers have announced this appearance as Smith’s video game debut, which is surprisingly sort of true. Despite 30-plus years of stardom, Smith hasn’t appeared in any games beyond sitting for some cover art and a very rough approximation of Agent J in Men in Black II: Alien Escape. But he’s never voiced a character in a game before — although we still haven’t seen him speak in Undawn either.

Undawn is an open-world survival game that allows players to gather resources, build bases, and team up with other players to survive the world and dangers of an irradiated world. Undawn is currently allowing players to pre-register for early access to the game, as well as other rewards, and had a closed beta test in April. The game is set for release on Android, iOS, and Windows on June 15.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Jikais Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

Tadarok Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matt Patches
/ new

The Wheel of Time season 2 details we already know

By Zosha Millman

How to get the Desert Voe Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

So many new D&D books are coming in 2024, no printing company can handle them all

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Ubisoft reboots its troubled Prince of Persia remake

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon