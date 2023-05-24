Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer teases Lower Decks crossover and some smooching

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is arriving with warp speed levels of swagger, throttling up the action, adventure, and romance that viewers can expect from Paramount Plus’ flashy throwback series.

To be fair, some of that confidence is earned, as season 1 of Strange New Worlds built a compelling show around Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike, putting together a rock-solid crew for the U.S.S. Enterprise’s early days for an immediately compelling, if a bit uneven, first season.

Teases abound in the new trailer, which features the return of Paul Wesley as a young James T. Kirk from last season, and shows a bit more of surprise guests Carol Kane and the first live-action appearance of Star Trek: Lower Decks characters Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler (Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, respectively). Also Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) kiss. Not sure how I feel about that one, but I’m sure those crazy kids will figure things out.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus June 15.