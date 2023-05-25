PowerWash Simulator heads to the grimdark future of Warhammer 40K

PowerWash Simulator is mostly about having a chill time while you hose down some filthy sheds, vehicles, and houses. Every once in a while, developer FuturLab likes to shake things up. For instance, players have been tasked with spraying Bikini Bottom, Lara Croft’s mansion, and even the world of Final Fantasy 7. This next collaboration may be the most unexpected yet, because the player and their trusty powerwasher is heading into the grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000.

If you’re not familiar with the vast setting of Warhammer 40K, it takes place in a future of “only war,” where humanity now survives under the “cruelest and most bloody regime imaginable.” While the player is warned to forget the power of technology and science, that apparently doesn’t cover the humble powerwasher. The world of Warhammer is absolutely filthy, and it’s up to you to come along and spray away all that grime to reveal the shining plasteel and chrome beneath. The God-Emperor of Mankind would be proud!

There are many games that delve into the hive cities and hab blocks of Warhammer 40K, including the co-op shooter Darktide and the upcoming Space Marine 2. But it’s rare that the player is ever sent to this world to relax. Thank goodness for PowerWash Simulator; the game doesn’t require any twitch reflexes or survival instincts.

Warhammer 40,000 x PowerWash Simulator is coming later this year.