All the big games, reveals, and trailers from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

Sony announced an hours-worth of news focused on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 release schedule in a PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday. The show included new games from PlayStation Studios as well as third-party and indie game developers.

Plenty was announced during the event, including a bunch of PlayStation VR 2 titles, the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Bungie’s new game Marathon, and a bevy of indie games. Of course, Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 headlined the event, giving us a closer look at the anticipated follow-up to its earlier Spidey titles.

Looking to catch up? We’ve got you.

Fairgame$

Haven Studios, led by Jade Raymond, announced its first game, Fairgame$, was the first game showcased at the PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday. PlayStation acquired the studio in March of last year. The teaser trailer didn’t show much gameplay, but focused on the game’s steal-from-the-rich vibes.

Helldivers 2

Next up in the showcase was Helldivers 2 from Arrowhead, a follow-up to the 2015 top-down shooter game. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in 2023, and appears to keep the series’ original style of humor.

Immortals of Aveum

From Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Aveum is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC on July 20. The new trailer shown Wednesday gave us a look into both story and gameplay elements in the lead-up to its summer release date.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2, published by 505 Games and One More Level, was announced early on in the PlayStation Showcase. It’s expected out this year on PlayStation 5, bringing action-forward first-person platforming to the new generation of consoles.

Phantom Blade 0

Phantom Blade 0, from S-GAME, looks to be full of fast-paced, swords-based combat. No release date was given, but blood was shed.

Sword of the Sea

Sword of the Sea is from the developer of Abzu and The Pathless, and looks like a chill journey — literally, like Journey, but with skateboarding.

The Talos Principle 2

The Talos Principle 2 is expected out this year, a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed The Talos Principle, which was released in 2014. The series is known for its use of philosophy and puzzles to create something truly unique.

Neva

Giant Squid, the developer behind Gris, is working on a beautiful game starring a swordsperson and a white wolf with antlers — and looks to be a serious heartbreaker, judging from the trailer. It’s heading to PlayStation 5 in 2024.

Foamstars

Square Enix’s colorful shooter Foamstars promises like a huge foam party, with play clearly inspired by Splatoon.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire, published by Devolver Digital, is a super cute storybook game.

Teardown

Teardown, which, like its name suggests, is all about breaking stuff. The voxel chaos, already out on PC, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this year.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Konami announced its Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, known as Metal Gear Solid Δ, with a watery trailer. It’s coming to PlayStation 5.

Towers of Aghasba

Towers of Aghasba is about restoring a beautiful, lush world — and, bonus, there are space whales.

Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16’s latest story trailer debuted at the PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday ahead of its June 22 release date.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2, from Remedy Entertainment, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on Oct. 17. It’s the highly-anticipated follow-up to Alan Wake, which was released way back in 2010.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is out on Oct. 12, Ubisoft announced during the PlayStation Showcase. The game stars Basim, and takes place before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that he plays a significant role in.

Revenant Hill

Worker-owned cooperative The Glory Society announced Revenant Hill. The trailer was just a teaser, but the developer shared more information about the game — which has a similar aesthetic to Night in the Woods, which was created by the studios’ co-founders — in a blog on PlayStation website. Revenant Hill stars a cat named Twigs and the community that surrounds him.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom showed off Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the PlayStation Showcase. There were lots of dragons and a lil’ dogma.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is coming to PlayStation VR 2. No release date was given.

Marathon

One of the more exciting prospects from the PlayStation Showcase is Marathon, Destiny 2 creator Bungie’s new, colorful shooter. Name sound familiar? That’s because Bungie published Marathon originally in 1994 on Mac.

Concord

Something called Concord is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024, but the trailer didn’t give us much to work with. Looks colorful.

Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo is a movie now, coming in August. But... it’s about kids who play Gran Turismo. Twist. Expect lots of shiny cars.

Project Q

Sony will release its own remote play-based handheld device, currently dubbed Project Q at the company. Basically, it’s a DualSense controller with an 8-inch screen in the middle. The device is expected out later this year.

PlayStation earbuds

What better to go with your new Sony handheld than some PlayStation earbuds?

Spider-Man 2

Kraven the Hunter kicked off Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 trailer, showing the big bad guy. But one of the coolest thing is a Grand Theft Auto 5-style character switch, letting the player change from Peter Parker to Miles Morales.