Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC coming to Capcom’s remake

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake will expand next week(?!) with a new add-on, Separate Ways, the publisher confirmed at Sony’s State of Play livestream on Thursday. The expansion — arriving on Sept. 21 — will give players control of the enigmatic spy and secret agent Ada Wong, on a mission that runs parallel with Leon S. Kennedy’s adventure in Resident Evil 4.

The reveal of Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways won’t be much of a surprise to survival horror fans who completed Capcom’s remake earlier this year. Leon (and a datamine) pretty much confirmed the expansion was coming.

In the original incarnation of Separate Ways, Ada performs actions like ringing the church bell that ends the village’s attack on Leon, as well as preventing Leon’s death at the hands of Jack Krauser and securing the rocket launcher that Leon uses in the game’s final battle. (The original Resident Evil 4 also had a separate playable chapter named “Assignment: Ada,” during which Ada secures plaga samples for Albert Wesker.)

Ada will also be playable in Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries mode, alongside new addition Albert Wesker. Those characters will be added in a free update on Sept. 21.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. It’s one of the most enjoyable games of the year, and another great remake from Capcom’s Resident Evil developers.