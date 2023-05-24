 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios announces new PVP heist game

Steal from the rich in Fairgame$

By Ana Diaz
Sony’s 2023 PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday kicked off with a newly announced title from Sony PlayStation Studios and the recently acquired Haven Studios. It’s called Fairgame$ (with the dollar sign) and its new cinematic trailer teased scenarios where players team up to steal from the ultra-rich.

The game is being made by Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios. Previously, Raymond served as the head of Ubisoft Toronto, EA Motive, and Google’s shuttered Stadia Games and Entertainment. Founded in March 2021, Haven Studios was acquired by Sony PlayStation just a year later. At the time, the untitled Fairgame$ was billed as “AAA multiplayer experience” and it is Haven Studios’ first IP.

The new trailer didn’t show a whole lot as far as gameplay goes or what to expect. However, it teased several heist cinematics as groups of characters teamed up to rob luxurious locales. According to a PlayStation blog, Fairgame$ is a take on the heist genre. “In a nutshell, this is a thrilling competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales,” Mathieu Leduc, creative director of Haven Studios wrote after the trailer premiere.

The developers also advertised sandbox mechanics as well, although the details of that remain less known. According to the blog, “Fairgame$ came from a desire to create a new type of PvP game with emergent sandbox gameplay,” Leduc said.

Fairgame$ is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC platforms.

