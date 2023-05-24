Foamstars is a wild foam party Splatoon-like from Square Enix

Square Enix has announced a new multiplayer “party shooter” for teams of four called Foamstars and it’s, well, it’s Splatoon if it was set at a foam party in a dodgy nightclub.

The game was announced with a trailer at Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase, showing cheerful young types in fashion-forward outfits blasting the floor and each other with chunky, foam-spewing bubble guns.

Just as in Nintendo’s knockabout competitive game, it sounds as though owning territory on the map by covering it in foam is as important as owning the players on the opposing team. “Use foam to build terrain to create slippery surfaces to surf around the arena at high speed, help defend from enemy attacks or to create vantage points to take out opponents from,” the video description on Square Enix’s YouTube channel says.

Splatoon — in which you cover the map in ink, which allows your team to move around faster — was released in 2015. Despite its massive popularity across three iterations, surprisingly, no one has attempted to copy it until now. Credit to Square Enix for first mover’s advantage.

Foamstars is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it doesn’t have a release date yet.