The developers behind the indie classic A Night in the Woods announced the title of their next new game and released a trailer as part of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday. It’s called Revenant Hill, and it follows the story of a cat named Twigs who’s just trying to make ends meet.

It’s being made by a cooperatively owned game studio called The Glory Society, which is a small team including Bethany Hockenberry and Scott Benson, the original writers and narrative designers of A Night in the Woods. Revenant Hill is being published by Finji, the company behind other beloved indie titles like Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Tunic. Revenant Hill has been confirmed to be in development for PlayStation 4 and 5.

The Playstation Showcase’s short trailer shows a cat bounding through various autumnal scenes. Starting with the woods, then running through graveyards, farms, groups of witches, and towns in turmoil. The game features Night in the Woods’ striking 2D visual art style, with its bug-eyed characters and general Halloween vibes. It has a colorful cast, including bears, skeletons, witches, and more.

The game takes place in the year 1919, and you’ll play as a cat named Twigs, a blog from technical designer Coby West said. Twigs is just trying to survive after the barn he was living in burns down. He tries to take up residence in a new area, but a local owl ends up charging him rent. It’s up to the cat to figure out how he’s going to survive.

Given the premise, it looks like this game will likely explore social and political themes like capitalism and other exploitative social systems, just like Night in the Woods did. As for gameplay, we don’t know much, but the blog talks about growing crops to sell or use, making friends, or even creating hexes and charms. Overall, it’s looking like we’re in for a spooky time.