Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming October to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Launch date reveal comes in a gameplay-heavy trailer

By Owen S. Good
Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches Oct. 12, Ubisoft confirmed on Wednesday during the PlayStation Showcase. Earlier in the day, reports had outed the game’s launch date in Japan.

The game is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, according to a Sony blog, as well as Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s the latest episode in the 15-year-old action-adventure franchise and will take players back to its Middle East origins, specifically Baghdad in the 9th Century, with the hero Basim as its protagonist.

Wednesday’s trailer showed several gameplay elements, including “Assassin’s Focus,” allowing players to mark and kill several targets in succession. There’s also a nifty looking pole-vault move to add style to the game’s parkour traversal, which had taken a backseat to other gameplay moves over the past three main editions.

The canon behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage is, of course, pretty complex — Basim actually is a reincarnation of the Norse deity Loki (as the series says) who was a mentor of Eivor in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

But if old-school stealth action is your thing, Wednesday’s trailer showed plenty of it.

