 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sony’s making a new handheld to stream PS5 games

Titled Project Q

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sony announced a new streaming device for the PlayStation 5 during Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase.

Titled Project Q, the device will allow players to portably stream their PlayStation library to a smaller screen over a shared Wi-Fi network. Games must be already installed on the paired PlayStation 5. PlayStation VR 2 games are excluded from working with the device. Project Q has a Nintendo Switch-like (or Steam Deck-like, if that’s your preference) eight-inch screen, flanked by PlayStation controller-halves which have all the buttons and features of a regular PlayStation 5 controller.

In addition to Project Q, Sony also announced specialized PlayStation 5 earbuds, which will “bring next-generation audio immersion” and lossless audio when playing PS5 and PC games.

Sony called its reveal of both accessories a “sneak peek.” More information about Project Q and the official PlayStation earbuds will be revealed at a later date.

In This Stream

PlayStation Showcase 2023: the biggest announcements

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 is bringing Cayde back for its next expansion, The Final Shape

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All the big reveals from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Night in the Woods’ creators are back to spooky cats and politics with Revenant Hill

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Cyberpunk ninja game Ghostrunner 2 wall-runs onto PC and consoles this year

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets its first trailer with a look at Kraven the Hunter

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Bungie is reviving its ’90s classic Marathon as an extraction shooter

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon