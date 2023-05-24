Sony’s making a new handheld to stream PS5 games

Sony announced a new streaming device for the PlayStation 5 during Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase.

Titled Project Q, the device will allow players to portably stream their PlayStation library to a smaller screen over a shared Wi-Fi network. Games must be already installed on the paired PlayStation 5. PlayStation VR 2 games are excluded from working with the device. Project Q has a Nintendo Switch-like (or Steam Deck-like, if that’s your preference) eight-inch screen, flanked by PlayStation controller-halves which have all the buttons and features of a regular PlayStation 5 controller.

In addition to Project Q, Sony also announced specialized PlayStation 5 earbuds, which will “bring next-generation audio immersion” and lossless audio when playing PS5 and PC games.

Sony called its reveal of both accessories a “sneak peek.” More information about Project Q and the official PlayStation earbuds will be revealed at a later date.